MIAMI (WSVN) - A family was forced out by flames after a fire broke out inside their Miami home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the duplex fire on Northwest 50th Street and 15th Avenue, near Charles Hadley Park, just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 76-year-old woman and her adult son who live at the home told 7News they were out walking their dogs at the time the fire ignited. They returned to the duplex to find it engulfed in flames.

The residents told 7News they were able to get the two other occupants out of the home, but unfortunately, their pet cat did not survive.

The family said they lost the medications that the elderly woman, a cancer survivor who underwent heart surgery, was taking, as well as their wallets, documents and other valuables.

While the exterior of the home does not show much damage, it’s a different story indoors, where the damage that the structure sustained is extensive.

The family told 7News that starting from scratch is really difficult for them because they were already struggling to make ends meet.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are providing assistance to the family for a few nights, making sure they have a place to stay. After that, they said, they’re not sure where they’re going to go.

The woman’s son told 7News he’s going to pawn a ring that he was wearing so that he can at least purchase a phone to stay in contact with people.

Fire officials suspect an e-bike that was charging in the kitchen may have sparked the fire, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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