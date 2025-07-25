MIAMI (WSVN) - Two families are asking for answers following a deadly discovery of a man and a woman inside a car in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police made the discovery on Saturday morning in the parking garage on Northeast Third Street and Second Avenue.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, the families of 31-year-old Darius Coon and 35-year-old Charlotte Rodriguez said they want answers to the gruesome murders of their loved ones.

“She didn’t deserve to go out this way, so we want to know what was the motive,” said Randy Parra, Rodriguez’s brother.

“It’s very difficult, it’s horrific,” said Tashia Porter, Coon’s mother.

Miami Police found the victims shot several times inside Coon’s Jeep Cherokee.

“She was not a bad person; she didn’t harm anyone,” said Parra.

Parra, who didn’t want to show his face on camera, said his sister was visiting Miami from New York with a friend and had met Coon earlier this month. The two had hung out a few times.

Parra said he started getting worried on Thursday when Rodriguez’s son hadn’t heard from her.

“She has never ever not talked to my nephew. Every day, multiple times, so the fact that she didn’t reach out to him since Wednesday, I knew that was like a red flag,” said Parra.

Porter said she and Coon’s kids are feeling the same pain as the Rodriguez family.

Speaking to 7News virtually from her home in Michigan, she said she got worried when her son wasn’t answering his phone.

“I start calling from that point and his phone was going straight to voicemail,” said Porter.

Both families had filed missing persons reports before the victims’ bodies were discovered. They have no idea what could have led up to this.

“If it was a robbery, they would’ve taken the watch, the gold chain from my sister, the necklace, all that. They didn’t even take that,” said Parra.

“My son was very kind-hearted and giving. He didn’t deserve this,” said Porter.

At the downtown Miami private parking garage, which is half residential and half for hotel guests, residents described a very large police presence when the bodies were found. The police investigation blocked residents from removing their cars from the garage all day on Saturday.

Miami Police released a statement on the incident which read:

“Our detectives are working the case. They’re trying to obtain video surveillance from several locations around the area and trying to piece together and see what exactly happened.”

Both families are now praying for closure.

“We want justice, and we want to know who did this,” said Parra. “There’s still this question in my heart and my mind, and I know all of our family members are thinking the same thing. Just give us a name and bring justice as soon as possible.”

Police want anyone who saw something in the garage between July 16 and 19 to get in contact with them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

