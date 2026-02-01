MIAMI (WSVN) - As Saturday brought temperatures to record lows, locals in South Florida are adjusting to the new record breaking temperatures, with some locals gearing up for the cold weather.

But others are more neutral to the new conditions.

“They booked their trip already, and we’re in Miami, we’re gonna go all the way, you know, it’s T-shirts and shorts,” said Tobias Gillberg, who lives in Miami.

“Maybe they’ll go to the local souvenir shops and buy this white shirts that we wonder, who buys that?” said Tara Faenza, another Miami resident.

Tobias and his dog, Elsa, adjusted to the extreme cold in Miami.

“He’s from Sweden,” said Faenza. “We just layer.”

“I don’t know if we’re prepared at all to be honest, but at least we put on a jacket, right?” said Gillberg.

However, many South Floridians, both people and pets, are not used to the plunge in temperatures.

While the risk of hypothermia is low, it’s more likely to affect elderly people and those who work long hours outside.

“Wearing gloves, wearing a hat, wearing enough clothing, layers are better, multiple layers are better than one thicker layer,” said Dr. Hany Attalah, chief medical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital. “If you’re shivering, you’re probably too cold, and I think the body shivers to help increase the temperature,”

Fire officials shared warnings on using a space heater safely.

“Space heaters are the number one cause for cold weather house fires. Keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn, never use extension cords, and take the precaution to turn them off before you leave your home,” said fire officials.

Animals were also affected by the drop in temperatures.

Broward County officials advised pet owners to cuddle with their pets to keep warm.

“Now that we’re in cold weather, it’s very important for our community to bring their animals inside the house. Bring your pets inside the house so they can be warm,” said Zachary Rinkins from Broward County Animal Care.

In Miami-Dade, animal services collected blankets and beds to keep dogs warm, and asked those to open their hearts and homes if they could do so.

Over 90 people have sheltered animals in their home over the next few days.

“Medley is an overflow shelter just down the street, and it’s completely open, there are no doors.” said Jodi Jarbo, who was dropping off blankets at a Miami-Dade animal shelter. “So we’re here delivering blankets, and sheets, and towels, to make sure that even though we can’t take, an adoptable baby home today, that we’re still doing our part to make sure that they are comfy and warm over the next few days.”

Experts suggest layering up when going outside.

