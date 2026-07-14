NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With shipments in the Strait of Hormuz expected to slow down amid the escalation between the U.S. and Iran, drivers in South Florida may feel the pinch as gas prices are set to rise.

7News cameras captured several drivers filling up their tanks in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday as they reacted to the third night of strikes in Iran and how it may impact the price they pay at the pump.

“I don’t have a choice. I buy it,” said a driver.

“It’s so expensive right now,” said another driver.

Experts from GasBuddy say that when oil prices go up, the gas prices increase 24 to 48 hours later.

“Its horrible, here in Miami you have to drive everywhere half an hour, so even an increase of 20 cents 30 cents it makes a big impact on the budget,” said Timothy, a driver.

“It’s not good, everything is expensive but the job is too much, it’s too much expensive in life now,” said Leonard, a local driver.

According to AAA, Miami-Dade, prices range from $3.65 to 3.85 a gallon. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.86. Statewide, a gallon of gas is $3.80, up five cents from a week ago.

“If it goes up because Trump is beating the hell out of the Iranians, good!” said another driver.

Both countries launched more strikes on Monday, with the US Central Command saying it will resume it’s maritime blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday.

“Any small impact is going to have a very big ripple effect on not just one country, but all of us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy.

Local South Florida families say they are once again changing their habits to adjust to the increased prices.

“Right now we’re driving a lot less, we’re not going to trips like we used to, to see my sisters up north or down south in Orlando. And along with that all the food prices are going up, everything is going up and all for a war that is 2,000 miles away and I don’t think it makes sense,” said Timothy. “Honestly I hope the conflict ends soon and we can go back to normal and hopefully see the gas prices at $2.50, $2.60. Something lower than $3.00.”

However, experts say prices are not likely to come down until tensions ease. Drivers hope that relief comes sooner rather than later.

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