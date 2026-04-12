WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was freed from their SUV after being trapped during an accident that caused trouble on the Florida Turnpike.

The accident took place Saturday near Caribbean Boulevard in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Emergency crews freed the person from the SUV, which had severe front end damage.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

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