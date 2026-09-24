NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade that left an elderly man trapped inside.

Fifteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the home located on Northwest 101st Street and 35th Avenue, at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

About 15 minutes earlier, video from a neighbor’s Ring camera showed flames and thick gray smoke billowing from the home after the second-alarm blaze ignited.

7News cameras captured firefighters walking in and out of the home surveying the damage. It took crews about two hours to knock down the flames.

Peyton Hernandez lives in the home with her father and grandfather. She said her family woke up to the smell of smoke and tried to put out the flames themselves at first. She thinks her grandfather suffered burns as he was trying to put out the fire. She also said she is grateful to have made it out, along with her father and cat.

“I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t see. My eyes were burning; I was so scared,” Hernandez said. “My animals, they mean a lot to me.”

Officials said the family called fire rescue and informed crews upon their arrival that one of their relatives, an elderly man, was trapped in his bedroom.

According to officials, Hernandez’s grandfather was safely evacuated by firefighters and transported to an area hospital. They said he is stable, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

“They transported him over to a rescue, and that rescue transported him to the nearest facility,” said MDFR Chief Fire Officer Sergio Llorella. “The units continued to fight the fire, extinguish it, contain it to its area of origin and prevent it from extending to any other parts of the house.”

Firefighters said the fire started in the home’s garage. The cause remains under investigation.

7News cameras captured significant soot and smoke damage on the roof and front of the house.

The area of Northwest 101st Street around the home has been taped off and closed to traffic near 35th Avenue.

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