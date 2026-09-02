MIAMI (WSVN) - Educational leaders and community organizations met with United Way Miami to discuss Pell Grant funding.

The meeting on Wednesday morning focused on new research showing that almost $28 million in Pell Grant funding is unclaimed because eligible students are not completing financial aid forms.

Attendees also discussed how to make the transition from high school to higher education easier for students.

“The key is, how do we help move more people into a postsecondary degree? And the strategies, the opportunities, and also identifying gaps is really the key focus of this session that we’re having this morning,” said Symeria Hudson, president and CEO of United Way Miami.

The study also revealed that if 1,500 additional students in Miami-Dade continued their education after high school, the county could see more than a billion dollars in social and economic value.

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