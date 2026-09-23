MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An intoxicated man has been detained for questioning after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say he opened fire at a trash can and then turned the gun at an unoccupied car outside Miami International Airport.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies and other law enforcement officials swarmed the airport terminals and initially shut down departure lanes at the airport’s entrance.

According to MDSO, the incident happened outside the airport, near where the subject, later identified as 31-year-old Franciso Ivan Mendiola, was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, Mendiola was drunk and fired three rounds toward the airport terminal, then fired a fourth round toward the airport terminal, which hit an unoccupied Dodge Challenger.

The shooting caused panic among passengers entering and leaving the airport. Many told 7News they were not allowed outdoors or to deplane while police were investigating.

One witness recalled what he saw and what police told him as the situation unfolded.

“I seen about like 25 cops, SWAT, like a lot of cops,” he said. “‘Don’t go outside, nobody’s allowed to go out, there’s an active shooting.’ And I’m like, ‘An active shooting?’ Kind of nerve racking you know?”

Others described what happened at the scene.

“I saw a lot of people are running, especially the police,” said passenger Tariq Elmasaoudi. “The police come in with the guns, it looks like something was very serious yeah,”

“Lots of cops, looks like they had the roadway shut down over there,” said passenger Sean Johnson.

As the investigation unfolded, 7News cameras captured the affected area blocked off by crime scene tape, with several MDSO deputies and airport officials at the scene.

Airport employees were seen leaving their buses and walking to the terminal to get to work.

Hours later, deputies gave an all-clear and re-opened the departure and outer roadway lanes to regular traffic.

Video obtained by 7News shows Mendiola being subdued by MDSO deputies near a police vehicle and being placed in handcuffs and put into a patrol car.

He was then taken to a station near the airport for questioning, according to MDSO. Later, however, deputies said a formal interview could not be conducted due to the suspect’s aggressive behavior and intoxicated condition.

According to deputies, there is no ongoing threat to the public at the time.

They also said that all passengers and employees are safe and no injuries were reported.

As for Mendiola, he faces several charges, including at least one felony.

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