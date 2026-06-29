MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized following a dump truck crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to what appeared to be a dump truck slammed against the rails approaching State Road 836, Monday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 49-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

Traffic was backed up for miles, but it has since cleared.

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