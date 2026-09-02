WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after police said he intentionally struck and ran over a pedestrian at a bus station in Southwest Miami-Dade before fleeing the scene.

Jay Hudson Harmon, 65, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 7 incident near Southwest 162nd Avenue and 92nd Street.

According to an arrest report, the victim was walking in a crosswalk at the bus station when surveillance video captured Harmon intentionally driving a red Jeep toward him.

Police said the Jeep struck the victim, knocking him to the ground. Harmon then continued driving, running over the victim before leaving the scene without stopping to provide aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured leg and multiple fractured ribs.

Investigators said Harmon returned to the scene about an hour later and spoke with deputies.

Harmon was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

A judge set Harmon’s bond at $20,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

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