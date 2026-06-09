WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade man was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 120 mph before crashing, fleeing on foot and hiding near a west Miami-Dade school.

Reshawd James Pond Jr., 24, was arrested Monday on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed and resisting an officer without violence.

According to an arrest report, troopers were responding to a report from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was chasing her, threatening to kill her and possibly armed.

The woman drove to FHP’s Snapper Creek Turnpike station, where troopers spotted a black Cadillac Escalade matching the description.

Investigators said Pond accelerated away after noticing law enforcement, cutting across a grassy shoulder and speeding north on the Florida Turnpike.

Troopers said the SUV reached speeds exceeding 120 mph in a 60 mph zone before exiting at Southwest Eighth Street and running a red light.

The pursuit ended near Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 127th Avenue when the Cadillac suffered a tire blowout and came to a stop.

Authorities said Pond ran from the vehicle while two other occupants were detained at the scene.

After about an hour-long search involving FHP and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Pond was found hiding inside a maintenance shed on the campus of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, according to the report.

Troopers said Pond later admitted to fleeing from police. An AR-15 rifle was recovered from the vehicle.

Pond appeared in bond court Tuesday, where a judge found probable cause and set bond at $8,000.

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