Doctor arrested after allegedly killing man on I-95 while driving under the influence

MIAMI (WSVN) - A doctor has been arrested after being accused of killing a man while driving under the influence.

Zeeshan Anwar faces charges of vehicular homicide.

In addition to being a physician, the 31-year-old was scheduled to serve as a temporary instructor at Barry University in the fall.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

Police said he was heading southbound on Interstate 95 in February when he crashed into another car, then ran over a construction worker killing him.

The toxicology report revealed Anwar had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

