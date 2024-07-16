CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed Miami real estate developer Sergio Pino died from an apparent suicide after the FBI conducted raids on his homes as part of “court-ordered law enforcement activities,” officials said.

The Medical Examiner’s officer confirmed to 7News that Pino’s body was located inside his Cocoplum home early Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, agents were seen blocking off Isla Dorada Boulevard in the Cocoplum neighborhood of Coral Gables, and in Cutler Bay on Bel Aire Drive. Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed FBI agents surrounding the Coral Gables home.

According to the Miami Herald, both homes belonged to Pino, who was involved in a contentious divorce and an investigation related to a hit-and-run case.

Video from a 7News viewer showed FBI vehicles blocking streets in the Cutler Bay neighborhood showing a man being taken into custody. It is unclear who that man is but neighbors in the area said he has connections to Sergio.

Sergio’s wife, Tatiana, accused her husband of the hit-and-run incident, which was caught on video on August 30, 2023. Surveillance video showed a Home Depot flatbed truck ramming into Tatiana’s vehicle in front of her Pinecrest home before fleeing. The four men involved in the hit-and-run, including one man who worked for Sergio, reportedly pleaded not guilty.

The FBI stated that no further information is available at this time. Attorneys for both Sergio and Tatiana have been contacted for details on this incident.

