POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies swarmed a Pompano Beach gas station after a shooting took place, sending a man to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near a Marathon gas station at 220 South Dixie Highway on Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, they located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

According to investigators, a possible subject was detained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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