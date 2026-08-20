MIAMI (WSVN) - A former University of Miami doctor has surrendered after being accused of fabricating diagnoses to justify invasive physical examinations on male students which is when, according to police, he sexually battered them.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Ranjith Ramasamy, a former urologist and assistant professor at UM, used his position as a trusted mentor and expert in sexual medicine and male infertility treatment to mistreat male students and research fellows.

He appeared before a judge in bond court Thursday as he faces three charges of sexual battery.

“$40,000 count one, $40,000 count two, and $40,000 count three, cash bond,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The alleged crimes happened between 2017 and 2022, with authorities formally opening their investigation in 2024.

Ramasamy’s tenure with UM ended in 2024. Since then, he worked as a consultant urologist at Jumeirah American Clinic in Dubai.

The doctor “built close relationships with these individuals and then falsely claimed they had medical issues based on fake lab results,” according to the arrest warrant.

The 45-year-old then used those forged results to convince former students and employees that an invasive physical examination was necessary.

During these appointments, three victims allege Ramasamy made unwanted sexual advances and performed non-consensual sexual acts under the guise of medical care. Some of those acts included “anal penetration and forced ejaculation,” according to investigators.

Earlier in August, Ramasamy agreed to surrender to authorities in South Florida.

“This is a self-surrender. The defendant was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and we have been working, the state has been working with defense counsel to arrange the self-surrender from Dubai,” said Glazer.

Ramasamy has posted bond and will be released from custody after being fitted with a GPS ankle monitor as he returns to his home in Sarasota.

“You understand you can not have any contact with the victims, sir?” Glazer asked.

“Yes,” said Ramasamy.

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