HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A major crackdown in Miami-Dade County brought together federal and local authorities to take aim at credit card skimmers.

Authorities said surveillance video shows two crooks at work inside a grocery store.

Investigators said one subject distracts a cashier while the other person installs a skimmer.

The U.S. Secret Service worked with the Hialeah and Homestead police departments to find those devices. They visited 378 businesses, including gas stations, and inspected thousands of point-of-sale terminals, ATMs and gas pumps.

Officials said they removed 13 illegal skimming devices during the operation, preventing more than $13 million in potential fraud losses.

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