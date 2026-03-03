HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the person responsible for a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a woman dead over the weekend.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office ob Tuesday identified the victim as 42-year-old Latrosha Williams.

MDSO units responded to a Sunoco gas station in the area of Southwest 268th Street and 127th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

The case is being handled by MDSO’s Homicide Bureau. The investigation remains active.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact MDSO Homicide Detective J. Chaidez at 305-471-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

