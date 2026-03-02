SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a woman dead.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sunoco gas station in the area of Southwest 268th Street and 127th Avenue, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

MDSO Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

