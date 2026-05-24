NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating another shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening in the area of Northwest 17th Street and 69th Terrace.

According to deputies, a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower extremities.

No information yet about the person who pulled the trigger.

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