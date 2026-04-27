NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered in North Miami to call for the extension of temporary protected status for Haitians.

Sunday afternoon’s demonstration took place at MOCA Plaza and was led by the Family Action Network Movement and other local leaders.

They argued that ending protections such as TPS would be discriminatory and devastating given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

“We believe that it is cruel to threaten to deport them to a Haiti which is in an extremely uncertain situation right now, where their lives would be at risk,” said Paul Christian Namphy, FANM’s political director and lead organizer.

The demonstration comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments whether to terminate the program, a move that could leave more than 350,000 people vulnerable to deportation.

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