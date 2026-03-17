FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - From tornadoes to snowstorms, extreme weather across the country is leading to some big impacts on air travel, as passengers at South Florida airports find themselves forced to wait days to fly home.

Late Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured long, slow-moving lines at Delta Air Lines’ check-in counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Most of these passengers were trying to rebook their flights that were canceled Monday due to the wild weather.

“Pretty brutal, a lot of waiting,” said traveler Mike Vero. “My flight was supposed to leave at 3:30 on Sunday, and then Monday, like 6 a.m., it kept getting delayed, delayed, delayed and canceled. They had a backup flight at 7:30, canceled. Now they’re saying the earliest [available flight] is Thursday; that’s two days from now.”

FlightAware reported that on Monday alone, nearly 4,800 flights were canceled nationwide. On top of the stormy conditions, an increase in spring break travelers and the partial government shutdown led to a lot of frustrated travelers trying to reach their destinations.

“There’s nowhere to sleep, there’s – the vending machine is empty. There’s a water fountain, and that’s it,” said Vero. “People are sleeping everywhere, sleeping lined up, like, in the bathroom hallway. It was crazy.”

Vero is one of many travelers stuck at FLL. The information boards show the extensive delays and cancellations happening at South Florida airports.

Michigan resident Tracy Brown and her family ended a cruise vacation early Monday morning and are still waiting to board a flight at FLL.

Air travel has been impacted across much of the U.S. because of severe weather weaking havoc from the Midwest to the East Coast. That, combined with staffing issues with the Transportation Security Administration due to a partial government shutdown, has made spring break travel across the U.S. a bit of a nightmare.

Both FLL and Miami International Airport have been packed with passengers this week.

On Monday, there were more than 280 cancellations and more than 300 delays at MIA. At FLL, there are more than 200 cancellations and more than 400 delays on Mondays, and as of late Tuesday morning, the airport reported 78 cancellations and 127 delays.

“We changed our flights to Thursday, so hopefully those actually go this time,” said Minnesota resident Alec Fisher.

With many area hotels booked and rental car prices sky high, passengers have been left frustrated and fatigued.

I’m tired, I’m exhausted, but I know that this too shall end,” said Brown. “My husband said, ‘This is the last time.'”

Fisher said he is trying to treat this as an extended vacation.

“We got like 12 inches of snow, It’s horrible. I do not want to go back to it, but I need to,” he said.

“I’m going to stay positive, because what can I do about it? Things happen,” said Brown.

Some stranded travelers told 7News they may not fly out until Thursday. They tried booking hotels nearby, but they said prices are exorbitant. One woman said she’s considering taking a train home to Canada.

Tuesday morning, FlightAware reported about 900 flights have been canceled so far in the U.S. alone.

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