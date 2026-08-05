MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic dashcam video showed the capture of a 26-year-old man after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police pursuit of a stolen SUV which came to an end in Miami Gardens.

The pursuit, which occurred in May, showed the dramatic pursuit of the vehicle in Miami Gardens.

In exclusive dash camera video obtained by 7News, Florida Highway Patrol troopers conducting Precision Immobilization Technique against the vehicle, resulting in the suspect’s vehicle spinning out of control before hitting a fence.

But Klauss Anthony Moise, the suspect, was not going to go down easily. Despite the large law enforcement presence behind him, he opened his car door and began a foot pursuit across the road. He ended up hiding in a backyard before he was eventually taken into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, this all began when Miami Gardens Police had flagged the stolen vehicle, and it had been spotted by MDSO deputies, who decided to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car multiple times, but each time the driver would continue driving away.

Cameras captured the vehicle being driven through street sidewalks and around neighborhoods as deputies followed behind.

7Skyforce hovered above the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 153rd Street, capturing Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies slowly following the black Cadillac.

Moise, was given an elevated $18,000 bond after prosecutors cited his long rap sheet, including the high profile jail beating of accused child killer Jorge Barahona.

“Three traffic cases, you’ll be going to jail,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Moise remains in Miami-Dade County pre-trial lockup, facing multiple felony charges related to the May pursuit.

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