WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of leading authorities in a mostly slow-moving, stop-and-start pursuit that ended with his capture in Miami Gardens appeared in court to face a list of charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Klauss Moise appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday morning.

“He also has three traffic cases,” said a court clerk.

“Hi, Mr. Moise,” said Glazer.

“I know that the defendant is on probation,” said the prosecutor.

“There’s probable cause for fleeing and eluding a police officer at a high speed, which is a second-degree felony,” said Glazer.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office asked for an elevated bond for Moise because of his long rap sheet.

“Given the defendant’s history, especially in the last couple of years — he’s had considerable contact with the justice system and completely disregarded the law at this point — I think it does warrant an elevated bond,” said the prosecutor.

Moise was given an $18,000 bond after he allegedly led Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit while driving with a suspended license and under the influence, Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect faces charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.

Moise had no need for speed as he maintained a slow speed. At multiple intervals, he appeared to taunt authorities in unmarked vehicles as he stopped the Cadillac SUV he was driving and then start again.

That SUV, investigators said, was reported stolen. It had been flagged by Miami Gardens Police and spotted by MDSO deputies in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 153rd Street

But when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Moise took off, leading deputies to dispatch state troopers.

One of the troopers used the Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver that brought the pursuit to an end.

7Skyforce hovered above Moise as he jumped out of the SUV and took off on foot, but his flight from justice was short-lived. The suspect was taken into custody in a backyard.

7News cameras captured the moment troopers brought out the suspect from some bushes and walked him to one of their cruisers, as two people arrived at the scene to retrieve the Cadillac

Moise has a long list of prior offenses, from batteries to burglaries. Now he is back behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he won’t be doing any driving.

“Have a nice day, sir. Oh, does he have a valid license or no?” said Glazer.

“I don’t believe he does, judge,” said the prosecutor.

Moise still has to appear before another judge about his charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license.

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