NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video provided by talk show host Andy Slater captured the heart-stopping moment when two drivers opened fire at each other along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The dashcam video shows one of the motorists as he traveled southbound in an SUV near Northwest 151st Street, June 21, at around 7 a.m.

The driver is seen pulling out a handgun from a compartment as he looked to his right. At that point, someone honked behind him, and he slammed on his brakes.

Through the passenger front side, a Toyota Camry is seen traveling to the right of the SUV, and that’s when the driver opened fire. He ended up firing several shots through the front windshield, at one point flinching and slumping down on the driver’s seat.

At least 12 gunshots are heard on the video.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the shootout took place between the drivers of the two vehicles. No other occupants were in the vehicles at the time.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV pulled over, contacted authorities and stopped at a gas station. The driver of the Camry pulled over at a shopping plaza off Northwest 119th Street, where he also contacted authorities.

7News cameras captured the SUV and the Camry with several bullet holes.

Slater said the driver of the SUV was later arrested. He told the detectives that the other driver fired first.

