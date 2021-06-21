NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers opened fire at each other on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade in what investigators described as a road rage incident.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the incident on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, at approximately 7 a.m., Monday.

Officials said a black Toyota Venza and a black Toyota Camry were involved.

According to FHP, there was an exchange of gunfire where both vehicles were struck.

Pictures sent to 7News showed bullet holes in the window of the passenger side door of the Camry and on the windshield and passenger side door of the Venza.

No one was injured.

After the shootout, investigators said, the driver of the Venza pulled over to the side of the highway and contacted authorities. The motorist later pulled into a nearby Mobil gas station on Opa-Locka Boulevard in North Miami.

Authorities said the driver of the Camry drove to a shopping plaza off Northwest 119th Street where he called police.

FHP and Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate.

