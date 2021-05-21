FHP: Man shot while traveling near Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after, troopers said, he was shot while traveling southbound near the Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Florida Turnpike’s southbound exit ramp to Northwest 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., Friday.

According to FHP, the victim in the white Honda was traveling south near the Golden Glades Interchange when a gray SUV pulled up alongside, and a person inside of the SUV began to shoot.

7Skyforce HD captured troopers using the Turnpike’s shoulder to get to the scene of the incident.

Aerial footage also captured paramedics placing a victim on a stretcher before he was taken to Aventura Hospital. Officials said he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The victim’s white Honda could also be seen parked on the shoulder, and aerial footage captured a bullet hole underneath the driver’s door handle.

Troopers have closed the exit ramp to Northwest 163rd Street while they investigate.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route due to heavy traffic.

