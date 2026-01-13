SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly released video from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows a wild pursuit that ended in a crash in Islamorada and a young driver behind bars.

The video captured the moment 23-year-old Christopher Smithers, who was visiting from Virginia, decided to drive off after a deputy pulled him over on Nov. 4.

As the deputy returned to her cruiser for a moment, Smithers pulled back into traffic and sped away.

After taking off from the traffic stop, Smithers led deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a 14-mile pursuit.

“Speed’s over 100 miles an hour,” a deputy can be heard telling another deputy.

“What a cluster [expletive],” said a deputy.

The wild video shows the high-speed pursuit unfold as authorities executed several precision immobilization technique maneuvers in an attempt to force him to stop.

“They pitted him probably a dozen times. I mean, flipping him around and everything,” a witness is heard saying.

The SUV would eventually come to a dangerous stop, smashing into a boat trailer.

Smithers was placed in handcuffs a short time later.

Smithers later told investigators he was staying at a condominium in Surfside and needed to get away when he decided to take a trip to the Florida Keys.

After Smithers was taken into custody, he told deputies he just wanted to be on his way.

“I think I’m a pretty normal person. I guess I did make a mistake. I panicked; I freaked out,” Smithers told investigators. “I just want to be on my merry way.”

As investigators questioned him, Smithers told authorities he would like to be allowed to leave.

“I just want to go home,” Smithers said.

Smithers was then checked for alcohol. After blowing into the breathalyzer, results showed he had not been drinking, but he told investigators he had taken Adderall.

According to the arrest report, Smithers “had a gaze to his eyes and was acting out of character for someone who had fled and resisted.”

“Could I go back to Key West?” Smithers asked investigators.

He would ultimately reach his destination, but spent the night in jail.

Instead of going on his merry way, Smithers was also slapped with a slew of charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving and running from police.

Smithers also took a urine test, but there has been no word on its results.

According to court documents online, Smithers’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.