SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat caused Dadeland Mall to be briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon as police swept the area.

People inside the mall were told to leave due to the threat, with cameras showing a large number of Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles surrounding the mall.

Deputies conducted security sweeps of the area, and MDSO officials later announced on social media that no threat was found.

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