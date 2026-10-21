CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Cutler Bay.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Luis Gustavo Zambrano was last seen along the 19000 block of Gulfstream Road, at around noon on Tuesday.

Zambrano stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white button-up shirt and blue jeans at the tiem of his disappearance.

Detectives said Zambrano was behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Honda Odyssey with the Florida tag HTNA78. He has not made contact with family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy F. Owens at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3278 (desk) or email

u305521@mdso.com. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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