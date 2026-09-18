NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in North Miami.

The rupture took place Friday morning along Biscayne Bay Drive, located near Northeast 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials say residents in the area may experience low water pressure until around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic in the area is being redirected as the city works in the streets.

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