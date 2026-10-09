MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews fixed a 12-inch water main break in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on Thursday, but a targeted boil water order remains in effect.

Officials responded to the area of Northeast 23rd Street and Fourth Avenue after crews said a private contractor hit the water main and ruptured it.

Video posted to social media shows the deep, murky water turning streets into a river.

As residents returned home, some struggled to reach the front steps of their building.

Crews appeared to be fully submerged in the flooding as they worked to fix the problem. Some workers appeared to dive headfirst into the floodwaters.

While the street remains flooded as of late Thursday night, residents tell 7News the water rose to their front door and kept their street underwater throughout the morning.

“It came about right here. Up to my feet and ankle,” resident Lala DeKale said. “It’s flooded water. Looks like it came from a construction site because the water was white; it wasn’t clear.”

Residents say their water service was shut off for hours as crews dealt with the incident.

By Thursday night, crews remained on scene working.

Officials say there is a targeted precautionary boil water advisory, and they have contacted those impacted.

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