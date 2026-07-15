OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck became stuck in Opa-locka when a water main rupture caused the ground beneath it to suddenly open up in the middle of the street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the rupture in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 42nd Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area at around 10:40 a.m.

According to city officials, the sinkhole was apparently the result of a water line damaged by a Florida Department of Transportation contractor during directional drilling.

“It’s going to take approximately four hours to effect the repair,” said Opa-locka Public Works Director Airia Austin.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and the truck driver is OK.

However, the rupture has affected the water supply of several area businesses.

“I have instructed my staff to do everything that they can to restore services to everyone that has been interrupted. We have a lot of businesses that we are aware of that have lost services,” said Opa-locka City Manager Shamecca Lawson. “I have personally spoken to some of those business owners, and we are doing everything we can to restore service immediately.”

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area while crews repair the rupture and the roadway.

City officials said there is no boil water order in effect because they have been able to maintain the pressure.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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