NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on an electrical fire that ignited outside a grocery store in Northeast Miami-Dade.

7 Drone Force flew above the scene of the first-alarm blaze at a strip mall along Northeast Sixth Avenue, near 149th Street, early Wednesday morning.

Cameras on the ground captured smoke billowing from the structure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were seen standing near a Western Union sign outside the Food Giant Supermarket.

Officials stressed that the grocery store did not catch fire. Rather, it was a short circuit involving Western Union sign that sparked the flames.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Northeast Sixth Avenue while crews worked to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the food market has since opened for business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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