SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out in the rear of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above firefighters as they hosed down the backyard pool area at the house located along the 1800 block of Southwest 82nd Court, east of the Palmetto Expressway, at around noon on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the one-story, single family home to encounter heavy smoke and flames billowing from the residence.

The solar panels lining the property caught fire, as well as the fences around the perimeter.

7News has learned the house was occupied at the time the fire broke out, but everyone was able to exit safely.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

Officials have called a fire inspector, as they attempt to determine what sparked this fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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