MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews repairing an overnight water main break at a busy South Beach intersection were forced to dig a hole in the ground, causing traffic backups.

7Skyforce hovered over crews by the exposed water line near Prairie Avenue and Dade Boulevard, just north of the Miami Beach Convention Center, at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday.

City officials said the water line broke at around 3 a.m. and began pouring water onto the street, causing some road flooding.

The repairs caused crews to excavate in a section of the roadway.

Officials issued a precautionary boil water notice to residents of 2001 Meridian Avenue, but that is the only location currently being affected.

Hours later, a backloader was seen clearing debris from the intersection, as crews examined several pipes underground and installed new pieces of pipe.

Traffic on Dade Boulevard near Miami Beach Senior High School has been reduced to one lane in each direction, so officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

City officials said they expect crews to complete repairs by the end of Friday.

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