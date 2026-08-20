WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling fierce flames in western Miami-Dade County after a brush fire ignited.

Florida Forest Service are working to contain the blaze located near mile markers 41 to 43. It has burned around 200 acres and is 0% contained as of early Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The National Weather Service’s Miami Office has issued an air quality alert for Miami-Dade County due to lingering smoke from the brush fire trapped close to the ground.

Officials also remind residents that a heat advisory remains in effect across South Florida, with heat index readings projected between 105 and 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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