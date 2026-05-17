NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad accident that involved a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office cruiser caused traffic trouble in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

The accident happened on Interstate 95 just before 103rd Street.

Video footage showed the cruiser and a white Toyota SUV off the highway, with the SUV on its side.

The incident shut down an entire lane, which slowed traffic in the area.

Both vehicles were eventually removed.

No word yet if there are any injuries in the collision.

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