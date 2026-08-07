MIAMI (WSVN) - A crane arm came crashing down into a pool at a high-rise in Miami, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near 1818 Southwest First Avenue.

The crane’s arm appeared to cave in, falling down into part of the building’s pool on the upper levels.

Cellphone video from inside the high-rise shows a clear view of how far the crane arm extended as it came crashing down into the pool.

“It looks literally like a twisted roller coaster going straight into the pool,” said building resident Liam Stojanovic.

Stojanovic spoke with 7News after returning home to find a crane had fallen onto the building.

“I wasn’t there at the time but I’m sure it would have shocked the living crap out of anyone who was home at the time,” said Stojanovic.

Fire officials said the crane was being assembled at the time of the arm collapse. It was not moving or operational when it happened.

The arm twisted and fell after experiencing some kind of failure, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

“It was a construction crane. It collapsed, hit the side of the building and fell into the pool,” according to audio on Broadcastify.

“It’s super bizarre. I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Stojanovic.

No injuries were reported.

“The crane seems to be stable. Gonna have to tear it down piece-by-piece. There’s no victims,” according to audio on Broadcastify.

Meantime, Stojanovic and his neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief that nobody was near the pool when it happened.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Stojanovic.

Miami Fire Rescue says the city’s building department has deemed the garage that resides underneath the pool to be safe. The pool deck will remain closed until crews can clean up all the damage.

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