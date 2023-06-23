SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming ambush near the driveway of their Southwest Miami-Dade home prompted a couple to turn the tables on an armed robber, triggering a car chase that led to shots fired.

It was a morning from hell for the Gonzalez family.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the couple said they were robbed just outside their home while on their way to work.

“I gave him the chain,” said Peter Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he was stuck up for his jewelry feet from his front door and garage.

“He got right next to my car,” he said.

Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of the robbery.

“Call the police!” Gonzalez screamed to his wife in Spanish.

Gonzalez said it started when they were cut off while in their Lamborghini and nearly hit at the stop sign at Southwest 77th Street, near 127th Avenue.

When Gonzalez got out of his vehicle, the robber exited his car.

“He pulled out the gun, pointing it at me, the gun, right in front of my house,” said Gonzalez.

With his wife in his luxury sports car and a gun pointed in his direction, Gonzalez, said, he took a step back.

“Backing up this way, ‘Man, what’s going on? You know,'” he said. “I’m trying to read if he’s gonna shoot me or not.”

Meanwhile, his wife was already on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

“[I told the dispatcher], ‘We’re being robbed, I need your cops to hurry up,” said Gonzalez’s wife.

The couple said the crook took off, and they decided to chase him.

“And we followed him,” said Gonzalez’s wife.

They followed him across Southwest 127th Avenue to the Winston Park neighborhood before, Gonzalez said, the robber stopped his car and turned around.

“He got down from the car, came this way and shot four times at me that way,” said Gonzalez as he recreated the subject’s actions.

When asked whether he considered turning around and ending his pursuit, Gonzalez, replied, “No, I’m saying the opposite. ‘I wanna get this guy.’ That’s what I was saying.”

Gonzalez said he reached this decision despite not having a gun on him.

“No, I didn’t have a gun. If I did, I would have done something about it,” he said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

All throughout the case, the couple were in contact with the 911 dispatcher.

“I was talking and screaming to dispatch while I’m driving and chasing the guy,” said Gonzalez.

The couple said they chased the robber for miles before the stickup man ditched his car and ran away.

Gonzalez’s doorbell camera captured Miami-Dade Police officers when they came to their door. The couple had a story to tell them, about the scariest morning of their lives.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening,” said Gonzalez.

“I was completely freaking out. I couldn’t believe that there was a guy pointing a gun at my husband,” said Gonzalez’s wife.

The couple said police told them are working the case and they have good leads.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately return 7News’ request for an update in the investigation.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

