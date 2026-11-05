SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Way has been reopened after police responded to a dangerous drive that ended in a crashing stop.

7News cameras captured a damaged white sedan in the street along Coral Way and Southwest 72nd Avenue, Wednesday evening.

Officers from several police agencies surrounded the vehicle, shutting down the surrounding roadway.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash or if anybody was taken into custody.

The roads have since been reopened.

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