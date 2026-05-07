CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of being connected to a series of early morning property crimes across Coral Gables, including vehicle burglaries and thefts, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Jason Orlando Reid, 31, was arrested May 6 near Bird Road in Coral Gables on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, according to a Coral Gables police arrest report.

Investigators said the case is connected to a larger pattern of crimes reported between April 21 and April 30 involving residential burglaries, thefts from vehicles and suspicious person incidents in Zones 6 and 7.

Police said the incidents occurred within the same geographic area and mostly during early morning hours between about 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

According to the affidavit, the victim in this case was checking surveillance cameras because of recent criminal activity in the neighborhood when he allegedly saw an unidentified man attempting to enter his black BMW through the driver’s side door around 4:50 a.m.

Police said surveillance footage connected the suspect to other incidents in the area, leading investigators to issue a “be on the lookout” alert seeking help identifying the man.

Authorities said an intelligence analyst later identified the suspect as Reid.

Police also contacted a Miami Beach officer who had previously arrested Reid in January on a burglary charge, and the officer positively identified him from the BOLO image, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said officers spotted Reid entering a 7-Eleven at 350 Bird Road on May 6 and took him into custody without incident.

According to the report, Reid invoked his right to counsel and declined to answer questions during a post-Miranda interview with detectives.

Jail records show Reid was being held for a bond hearing.

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