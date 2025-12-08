CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Venetian pool in Coral Gables is set reopen Tuesday after undergoing major renovations.

The pool first welcomed the community, nearly 100 years ago, as Coral Gables was founded.

In celebration of the city’s centennial, the Miami Symphony Orchestra performed a historic open-air concert under the stars inside of the pool itself.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.