CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - After a 14-year hiatus, “Art in the Park” returned to Coral Gables.

The community came together at Ponce Circle Park for an evening under the stars with live music, visual arts and a variety of food on Friday.

The cultural gathering, presented by MasTec and organized by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, supports programs benefiting children across South Florida, including scholarships, youth programs and summer camps.

WSVN proudly sponsors the reborn event, part of the grander “Carnaval Miami.”

7News reporter, Dannielle Garcia, emceed the event.

“Art in the Park” is free to attend and will be at Ponce Circle Park in Coral Gables again on Friday, Nov. 13.

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