MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders from multiple agencies came to the rescue of nearly three dozen people after a yacht began to take on water near Biscayne Bay.

Cellphone video posted to social media shows the partially submerged vessel off Monument Island, late Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, Marine Patrol units responded to reports of a compromised vessel near Star Island, at around 5:05 p.m.

Officers initiated rescue efforts upon their arrival at the scene with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Beach Ocean Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Coast Guard officials said the yacht was 63 feet long.

Witnesses watched the rescue unfold in shock.

“We were just on the boat, and then we saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water,” said a woman.

The 32 people on board were taken to the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road.

“It was really scary, like, I hope everyone on the boat is OK, and hopefully they’re safe,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Police said everyone who was on board is accounted for and were checked out by Miami Beach Fire Rescue units. No injuries were reported.

As for the yacht, Coast Guard officials said, it was pushed out of the channel, and commercial salvage is working to recover it. The vessel does not pose any hazards to navigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into this incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.