NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together to remember a 10-year-old girl whose childhood was cut short when a hit-and-run driver struck her and her brother.

A sea of pink and purple overtook Gwen Cherry Park on Monday night for the candlelight memorial as loved ones and community members said goodbye to Peyton Williams.

Mobile billboards lit up across the park with “Forever 10” slogans, along with balloons and candles.

The young girl’s friends and cheer teammates say they have fond memories of their time with her and are heartbroken that they won’t be able to grow up alongside her.

“It was emotional. When I first found out, we went to school crying, me and my friends. People loved her, people cared about her,” said Savannah, the victim’s friend and cousin.

“It’s hard for everyone to lose somebody,” said Michala, Peyton’s friend.

“Her smile, how she looked. She’s very beautiful, sweet, and she was a good friend,” said Akilah, Peyton’s friend.

Investigators said Peyton and her brother, Willbrent, were struck at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 117th Street last Wednesday while they were riding their e-bike. The crash proved fatal for the 10-year-old and left her 15-year-old brother critically injured.

As of late Monday night, Willbrent remains at the hospital.

For Peyton’s family, the loss is unimaginable. Her mother, Shaniq, appeared at Monday’s event to share her heartbreak with the community.

“My baby didn’t only have an impact on the city; she had an impact on the world,” said Shaniq, the children’s mother.

Investigators said the driver remains at large. Over the weekend, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies located the Nissan Versa that was involved in the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Shaniq said she wants justice and pleaded with the person responsible.

“Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. Nobody can sleep. Nobody can eat. We can’t do anything. Everyone is in the dark right now,” she said.

As for Willbrent, the heartbroken mother said he has started to recover and that he’s alert and talking, but the family has yet to tell him about the loss of his sister.

“It’s going to be the trauma all over again. They were very close. They did everything together,” said Shaniq.

As detectives search for the person behind the wheel, the family says the community’s outpouring of support has kept them positive and moving forward.

“It’s a light. It’s like a spiritual feeling to know that they are so loved and that so many people came forward to show support,” said Katrina Kears, the children’s aunt.

“She was only 10 years old. So just imagine her life being here for that short period of time, having touched so many people, so many individuals,” said Shaniq.

Those at the memorial say Peyton will never be forgotten.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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