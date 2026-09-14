NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As a heartbroken community continues to grieve a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade, loved ones are planning to hold a candelight memorial.

A somber makeshift memorial continued to grow on the corner of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 177th Street, marking the spot where Peyton Williams was struck Wednesday.

On Saturday, investigators made a break in the case when they located the Nissan Versa that they say was involved, but there was no sign of the driver.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Peyton and her 15-year-old brother Willbrent were riding a shared e-bike when they were struck. The pair were rushed to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center, where Peyton would later die from her injuries, while Willbrent remains in critical condition.

The candlelight memorial is set to be held Monday night at Gwen Cherry Park as loved ones mourn the loss of an innocent life taken too soon and continue to pray for the young boy still fighting for his own.

“They need to turn themselves in, step up and take action for what they did,” said Ebony.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family as they deal with the loss, as well as to cover the hospitalization for her brother. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

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