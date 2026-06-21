CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of Colombians in South Florida made their way to the polls to choose their next president.

Many were lining up on Sunday morning at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables to vote in the runoff elections.

Voters chose between right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella and far-left lawmaker Ivan Cepeda.

Both candidates strongly differ on how to deal with the country’s decades-long armed conflict, with de la Espriella vowing to abandon President Gustavo Petro’s Total Peace Plan of negotiating the disarmament of all criminal organisations and instead return to full-scale military confrontation with armed groups.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.