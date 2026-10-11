COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of young professionals gathered in Coconut Grove Sunday morning to take care of the coast.

The South Florida community showed up to clean litter and protect one of Miami’s waterfront spaces.

The event was hosted by the World Mission Society Church of God’s Young Adult Worker Volunteer Group, or ASEZ WAO, standing for “Save the Earth from A to Z, We Are One Family.”

The cleanup addressed environmental challenges affecting the world.

“We’re in the city where everyone wants to come to the beach, why would you want your backyard to look trashy, a mess?” said Gabriel Perez of ASEZ WAO. “We have to, like, hold ourselves at a very high standard because we live in the greatest city in the entire world. So this is important, not even for us humans, but even for the wildlife that’s in the water as well.”

The volunteers walked away with a big haul of trash, collecting nearly 2000 pounds.

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