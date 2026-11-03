MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard detained an MSC cruise ship after identifying issues during an inspection.

Officials halted the cruise, hours before its departure, on Sunday at Port Miami.

The ship was unable to leave the port because officials said the vessel required an “Expanded Examination.”

By Tuesday, passengers received notices that their cruise had been cancelled.

In a statement, MSC spokesperson said the cruise line was unable to resolve the issue in time for sailing and will refund all passengers and help them return home.

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