NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout at a Mobil gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade left an innocent driver with a bullet through his windshield, a person hospitalized and the subject on the loose.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, an altercation between two individuals with firearms turned into a shootout at the gas station located on Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Both individuals exchanged gunfire, with one person fleeing the scene and another person driving themselves to a nearby hospital, where they were hospitalized in unknown condition.

“At this time, investigators are still investigating what has occurred, and we’re not going to discard the fact that he could be a subject or a victim at the time,” said MDSO deputy Daniel Castillo.

Now, police are searching for a black sedan allegedly involved in the incident.

7News spoke with a witness named Randy who was at the scene of the shooting. He shared a photo of his vehicle’s damaged windshield on the passenger side, after he said that a bullet from the shootout went through it.

Randy said that he was unknowingly following the shooters as he was driving away from the gas station with the nozzle still in his car.

“They had shot my car. I look up and there’s two dudes hanging out a car, they had a gun pointed, not specifically at me but they were just shooting while driving, they ended up hitting my car,” he said. “Before I could react is when I saw the windshield get hit, I heard the glass, I heard the bang, and then I just felt all the glass fall on me.”

Randy was not hurt in the incident.

MDSO is currently investigating the incident.

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